Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Drops Season 04 Cinematic Trailer

Get your first official look at Season 04 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as the team have released a new cinematic trailer

Stitch is rescued by his rival Russell Adler, forcing the two foes into an uneasy alliance to stop a looming threat.

The backstory explores Stitch's role in the creation of Nova 6 gas and his transformation into a cold war nemesis.

Perseus agents, mind control, and epic confrontations set the stage for intense new Black Ops 6 missions.

Activision has released a brand new cinematic trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, giving a glimpse into the storyline for Season 04 . The game is going to play on many threads that have been in the background of the series, as Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin has escaped captivity once again, and you'll be on the move to find out what he's plotting and stop him at all costs. Enjoy the trailer above, along with the story notes below from the devs posted on their latest blog, as more will be released about the season later this week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 04 Story

Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin has escaped captivity once more, but this time he's been extricated from maximum security detention by his nemesis, Russell Adler, the same operative who imprisoned him in an Icelandic CIA black site prison in the first place. These two share a deep history to their rivalry—one they'll have to leave behind them if they hope to accomplish the mission ahead.

Scanning intelligence reports, it appears to have started on Rebirth Island, where Stitch was placed in charge of production of the chemical gas Nova 6 in the 1960s. Growing up in the Soviet Union, Stitch was recruited by the KGB after graduating top in his class studying organic substances and pharmaceutical chemistry. Once he proved his skills working within the Laboratory 12 R&D facility, Stitch found himself reporting directly to the villainous Colonel Kravchenko for his new assignment on Rebirth Island. Originally developed by German scientist Friedrich Steiner for use against his country's enemies in World War II, Nova 6 was seized by those within Stitch's sphere of influence after thwarting a planned attack. Picking up where Steiner left off, Stitch pushed the island's facilities to produce countless barrels of the gas, creating a large stockpile of the chemical weapon.

Stitch worked for three years producing Nova 6 until his plans were foiled when the CIA uncovered the truth about Rebirth Island's facilities in 1968. Led by Grigori Weaver and Jason Hudson, the CIA conducted a successful, but costly raid on the island. Despite Steiner getting assassinated in the conflict, Adler was able to capture and interrogate Stitch. His efforts proved unsuccessful, however, when Stitch refused to give up more than his name and rank. Eager to send a message, an angered Russell Adler gouged out Stitch's left eye, cementing their intense rivalry.

Returning to his homeland, Stitch was found guilty of dereliction of duty for failing to stop the American raid on Rebirth Island. Kravchenko stripped him of his rank and sent him to the Petropavlovsk Gulag, where he left the name Vikhor Kuzmin behind and emerged as Stitch. During his captivity, Stitch stewed in his hatred for the West and even his own country, which abandoned him, and his intense desire for vengeance was used to turn him into an agent of Perseus. Then the chance to exact his desires finally came when a deadly attack on the gulag left Stitch MIA.

His expertise in the production of Nova 6 and the power it offered was not lost, as it was later discovered Perseus agents were responsible for breaking Stitch free from his imprisonment—members of an international spy ring composed of rogue military operators under the leadership of a mysterious figure. It wasn't long before the original "Perseus" died, and his protégé Stitch took command of the group, before finally turning his attention to an old foe. Dropping clues to Adler regarding his return to the fight, Stitch lured the agent to a mall in New Jersey where Nova 6 was secretly being manufactured and stockpiled. He ambushed the agents on site and captured Adler. In a daring scheme to incriminate his old foe, Stitch tried brainwashing Adler using MKUltra techniques while setting his sights on Verdansk.

