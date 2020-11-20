BCN3D Created A 3D Rainbow Road Track Mario Kart Live

Something fun for your Friday reading as BCN3D has created a special course for Mario Kart Live with a 3D-printed Rainbow Road. If you're not familiar with the company, BCN3D manufacture and program 3D printers for both public and company purchase, and they tend to be one of the higher-quality companies making them right now. To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros., the company decided to embark on a fun and ambitious project to 3D-print the famous Rainbow Road track from the original Mario Kart. According to the company, two engineers and ten employees helped to create and put together the 4,000 piece track, which in total came out to be approximately five meters long.

The company recorded and produced a small video of this for you to enjoy below, showing everything from the making of the pieces, to putting it together to racing on it with one of the karts from the game. Honestly, if we were part of Nintendo's team, we'd be seeing a license to print money. Somewhere out there, there are people who would love to have a course like this that they could assemble in their own home or somewhere large enough to play it. There's a lot of potential in this idea if the two companies could come together to make courses. Or at the very least, create items that you could make as side-objects like trees and characters and other obstacles to add to the difficulty of the game. We're not invested in this at all beyond playing, but to us, it sounds like someone at Nintendo needs to call them. (And NO, not to send a cease-and-desist.)