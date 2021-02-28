Bézier Games To Release Expansions To Suburbia

Bézier Games will be releasing a brand new edition of Suburbia next month,a nd with it will come some new expansions. Suburbia 2nd Edition will be released on March 24th, 2021 and will come with updated artwork, a dual-sided scoreboard, GameTrayz storage organizers, and more as the game gets an overall upgrade. What's more, the designers are looking to expand on that fun with Suburbia Expansions, also coming out on March 24th. The expansion comes with three large expansions for Suburbia called Suburbia Inc., Suburbia 5-Star, and Suburbia Nightlife, along with two smaller expansionsthat are simply called Essen and Cons. You can play any combo of the expansions or all of them at once, its your call. You can read a little more about it below.

In the game of Suburbia, players plan, build and develop their individual boroughs into thriving metropolises. Hex-shaped building tiles are used to add residential, commercial, civic, and industrial areas, as well as special points of interest that provide benefits and take advantage of the resources of nearby boroughs. Suburbia is a tile-laying game in which each player tries to build an economic engine and infrastructure that will be self-sufficient, and eventually become both profitable and encourage population growth. As a player's income increases, they have more cash to purchase better buildings, such as an international airport or a high rise office building. As their reputation increases, their population grows as well – the player with the largest population wins! This collection includes dozens of new building tiles, goals, and new mechanics, such as the turn-order-altering star track, borough enhancing borders, bonuses, challenges, 5th player option, and more! The new buildings offer new categories as well, such as the high-risk, high-reward Nightlife tiles that provide a huge benefit while also taking a toll on your growing city. You'll never run out of unique customization options that will make each game of Suburbia unlike any other!