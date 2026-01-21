Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Belle Citique, Willis Studios

Belle Citique Launches Free Demo Available on Steam

You can play a free demo of the game Belle Citique on Steam right now, giving you a chance to try the new cozy society building sim

Article Summary Belle Citique demo is now free to play on Steam, offering a first look at the cozy society-building sim.

Build a peaceful city where residents and animals interact with lush nature and dynamic environments.

Powerful building tools let structures and waterways adapt to the landscape, creating organic cities.

Unlock new biomes, customize buildings, and watch happy residents explore and respond to your designs.

Indie game developer and publisher Willis Studios has released a free demo for their upcoming game, Belle Citique. This is a new cozy society city builder in which you build up a small society one building at a time. Build however you wish so that the tiny people in your society live happy lives in whatever environment you're given. Enjoy the trailer here as the demo is available on Steam, with no plans set for release just yet.

Belle Citique

Belle Citique is a cozy, water-focused city designer, with a powerful building-system that naturally adjusts to the terrain around it, creating canals, tunnels, waterways, parks, and more. Attract residents and animals to your city and watch them enjoying the lives you've built for them, exploring bustling marketplaces and lovely boulevards. Residents comment on what they love, and ask for more! Instead of replacing nature, bring out its best – and attract animals to live within your towns. Towering walls and bridges adapt to the rivers and hills around them. Decorate your city with plazas, gates and fountains, naturally molding to the environment for a feeling of perfect balance. Fans of Townscape and Tiny Glade will feel at home!

Unleash the Joys of Nature. Walls and houses sprout tunnels to let rivers pass through. Canals work their way between buildings and around plazas. Trees grow joyfully towards the sun. Instead of just replacing or removing nature, Belle Citique imagines how we might build together with it.

Walls and houses sprout tunnels to let rivers pass through. Canals work their way between buildings and around plazas. Trees grow joyfully towards the sun. Instead of just replacing or removing nature, Belle Citique imagines how we might build together with it. Calming Natural Beauty. Enjoy villagers fishing in the canals, and dogs playing in the park. Watch the birds gently soaring by. Admire the mountains and the streams. Belle Citique is the perfect way to release your tension and unwind!

Enjoy villagers fishing in the canals, and dogs playing in the park. Watch the birds gently soaring by. Admire the mountains and the streams. Belle Citique is the perfect way to release your tension and unwind! Happy Residents! As your city grows, more and more people will come to live in it, admiring your hard work and going about their lives. Residents will compliment your architecture and design, and as the population increases, more building-blocks and biomes will be unlocked to explore and experiment with.

As your city grows, more and more people will come to live in it, admiring your hard work and going about their lives. Residents will compliment your architecture and design, and as the population increases, more building-blocks and biomes will be unlocked to explore and experiment with. Full Customization. Adjust colors and other design-details for each building-block to make sure that your city perfectly matches your heart. The only limit is your own imagination!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!