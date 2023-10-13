Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: 4399 Games, benedict cumberbatch, Era Of Conquest

Benedict Cumberbatch Named Brand Ambassador For Era Of Conquest

Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice and persona to Era Of Conquest, as he has become the mobile game's new brand ambassador.

4399 Games has revealed that actor Benedict Cumberbatch has come on board as the Brand Ambassador for their new mobile title, Era of Conquest. The game is currently pre-registering folks to get in on the ground floor before launch, and as part of the movement, the Sherlock and Doctor Strange actor popped into the game's latest ads and branding to help promote it before it launches for iOS and Android devices on October 27. You can check out the latest trailer below.

"King Arthur draws the Sword from the stone in the West, while Qin Shi Huang has unified China in the East. The eagles from the Mediterranean fly in the sky, and the Viking horn from the North Sea resounds through Gaul. The battle without the limits of time and space is about to happen! The epic across time and space is about to begin! Come and write your own legend! Forge alliances with players around the world to fight for territory. Come to enjoy global battles! Era of Conquest offers a fair game environment. There is no purchasable resources or VIP privilege. The victory can only be won through troop restraint and skill choice. Players can collaborate with allies to use various tactics to occupy the Supreme Kingdom. Compared to traditional strategy games, Era of Conquest offers free, automatic conscription.

What's more, when the conscription mobilization is turned on, the conscripting process will be accelerated. Players will not be bothered by the conscription that costs both time and resources anymore. The simple game control empowers you to control troops to do whatever you want in the big scenes. The 120km * 120km vast map will give you a new experience in the multi-civilization world. Featuring quality graphics, the siege battle in Era of Conquest brings players a great sense of substitution. The new SRP technology supports real 3D graphics and makes the game better rendered. Besides, the new DOTS technology empowers up to 6000 units to battle in the same screen, bringing unprecedented siege battle experience. Hundreds of heroes and various special troops are at your service to help with your conquest. The secrets behind the original Treasure Map are waiting for your exploration. Sand table buff can be got in the time-limited Wonder competition.

