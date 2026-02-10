Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Besiege: The Broken Beyond, Spiderling Studios

Besiege: The Broken Beyond Expansion Coming in Q2 2026

Besiege: The Broken Beyond is the latest expansion in the works for the physiscs building game, set to come out this Summer

Article Summary Besiege: The Broken Beyond expansion launches in Q2 2026 with a new sci-fi, space-themed campaign.

Build and customize spaceships using new blocks, propulsion systems, and a unique fuel mechanic.

Experience realistic gravity fields, orbital mechanics, and fully spherical worlds for new challenges.

Explore a moon-based sandbox, battle alien foes, and enjoy chaotic multiplayer in low gravity arenas.

Indie game developer and publisher Spiderling Studios has confirmed that a new expansion for Besiege called The Broken Beyond is on the way. The shorthand to this is that it's the game's space and sci-fi expansion, as you'll see the same kind of building mechanics used to get a spaceship off the ground and into the great unknown. We have more details about the expansion for you here as the team are planning to launch it sometime in Q2 2026.

Besiege: The Broken Beyond

Enriching the original game's experience, Besiege: The Broken Beyond offers a new expansion to the popular physics-based building and destruction game. In The Broken Beyond, players battle through a new space-themed campaign, introducing new block types for bringing chaos to other worlds. Using new gravitational mechanics, this expansion challenges players to explore new builds capable of escaping a planet's atmosphere and navigating the dangers of space travel.

Test your creations in the expansion's new sandbox, featuring a large moon-inspired world for players to explore or leave behind- launching into space to discover what curiosities are in orbit. Using The Broken Beyond's new space-themed blocks, you can spread your destruction across the star system to alien worlds.

Space Campaign Challenges: Launch into new space-themed campaign levels, pitting your creations against alien foes, battling their spacecraft, and even destroying their worlds.

Launch into new space-themed campaign levels, pitting your creations against alien foes, battling their spacecraft, and even destroying their worlds. Building Spaceships : Harness the power of new blocks specially designed for inter-planetary madness, introducing new options for propulsion & control, and featuring a completely new fuel system.

: Harness the power of new blocks specially designed for inter-planetary madness, introducing new options for propulsion & control, and featuring a completely new fuel system. Immersive Physics Simulation : Experience new forms of gravitational field, harness orbital mechanics, and overcome the challenges of entering and leaving atmospheres. Spherical worlds and unusual gravity fields offer entirely new, mind-bending, gameplay.

: Experience new forms of gravitational field, harness orbital mechanics, and overcome the challenges of entering and leaving atmospheres. Spherical worlds and unusual gravity fields offer entirely new, mind-bending, gameplay. Brand New Sandbox : Explore a large spherical "moon" sandbox environment and discover the curiosities in orbit around it.

: Explore a large spherical "moon" sandbox environment and discover the curiosities in orbit around it. Multiplayer Madness: Engage in multiplayer combat with friends, create custom levels with the in-game editor, and unleash chaos in Besiege's low-gravity arenas.

