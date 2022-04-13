Bethesda Announces QuakeCon 2022 Will Again Be All-Digital

Bethesda Game Studios has revealed that QuakeCon 2022 will once again be going all digital for the third year in a row. The company released a statement on the convention's official website this morning letting people know the news, along with the fact that it will be taking place from August 18th-20th, 2022.

Like you, we're disappointed to not return to Dallas this year. An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon. The QuakeCon team is already working hard to put together exciting new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more, and we will announce more details in June. We're committed to returning with our full in-person festival in 2023, and already looking forward to reconnecting with friends, a massive BYOC packed with your latest custom PC creations, our crazy contests, and tons of great new games and hardware for attendees to try out. We can't wait to see you online this August and in-person next year.

While the festivities won't be in a physical location this year, it does sound like they intend to continue with their plans for the same activities they've had in the past. If all goes to play should be a massive game reveal of some kind, some esports tournaments, a few live panels, some cool merch to pick up from their online shop, and a few other activities and guests that will be named in the months to come. For the moment the team is encouraging all people interested in getting immediate updates on the event to join their Discord channel, as we now wait and see what QuekeCon 2022 has in store this August.