Bethesda Kinda Explains What's Happening In Deathloop

Bethesda Softworks released a new video for Deathloop as they go over a bit of the mechanics of how time works in the game. The video does its best to give you an idea of what;'s going on in the game without completely spoiling everything for you, so that you have an idea of what you'll be dealing with when you play it. The video is hosted by Dinga Bakaba, the game director at developer Arkane Studios Lyon, as he does his best to give you a quick rundown of the game. It's a pretty cool video with some info we haven't had in the past. We won't talk much about it here in case you don't want to be spoiled, but if you don't care, enjoy the video at the bottom.

Welcome to Blackreef, where the party never stops and neither does the killing. This is Deathloop, a next-gen first-person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the team behind Dishonored. Our hero Colt is trapped on Blackreef, stuck in a timeloop and forced to relive the same deadly day over and over. Armed with extraordinary abilities and devastating weapons, Colt is going to have to use every tool at his disposal to put an end to the cycle and find his way off the island. To do so, he'll have to take out eight key targets that are scattered across the island before the day ends and the loop resets. And he'll have to do all this will avoiding his rival Julianna, whose sole goal is to keep the loop going by any means necessary. If you're feeling villainous, you can even choose to play as Julianna and invade another player's campaign. Learn from each cycle; try new paths, gather intel and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.

https://youtu.be/R7A-xbYoqlY Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DEATHLOOP Explained (https://youtu.be/R7A-xbYoqlY)