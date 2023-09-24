Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show

Bethesda Softworks Makes Two Reveals During 2023 Tokyo Game Show

Bethesda Softworks made two small announcements during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show about Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online.

During the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Bethesda Softworks took time during the Xbox Digital Broadcast to reveal two small pieces of news. The first of which is that The Elder Scrolls Online will finally receive full Localization this Fall as the game will launch in Japan two months from now. Meanwhile, the team confirmed that they will be releasing the first of the two Atlantic City updates for Fallout 76 in December, with Part 1 being added tot he test servers next month. We have more info on both of these announcements below.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Fully Localized this Fall

ZeniMax Online Studios is excited to share that The Elder Scrolls Online will launch in Japan on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, along with full localization in Japanese on November 15, 2023. During the segment, ESO Creative Director Rich Lambert also highlighted the new content recently released in the Necrom Chapter, which console players will be able to play locally this November. As shared during the recent preview livestream, the Update 40 base-game patch arrives November 14 (November 15 local Tokyo time) on console and includes the new Endless Archive PvE activity and a host of quality-of-life additions and fixes. As a base-game update, Update 40 is free for all existing ESO players, with no additional purchases required.

Fallout 76: Atlantic City Launch Date & PTS Reveal

Jonathan Rush, Fallout 76's Lead Art Director, revealed Fallout 76: Atlantic City will be a two-part content update, Boardwalk Paradise and America's Playground, with Boardwalk Paradise, launching December 5 on all platforms. Atlantic City: Boardwalk Paradise will feature new locations never-before-seen in the world of Fallout, including a casino for players to test their luck, factions, creatures, an Expedition featuring two missions and rewards. Players who can't wait to test their luck and are looking to help test the upcoming content will be able to jump into the Boardwalk Paradise PTS on October 3 via Steam.

