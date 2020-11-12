Bethesda Softworks Reveals Deathloop Will Be Released In May 2021

Bethesda Softworks finally revealed when we'll be seeing Deathloop be released as it will come out in May 2021. The exact date is May 21st, as the game will drop on both PC as well as PS5 simultaneously. Along with the news of the date, the company revealed that the game is now available for pre-order as you can choose between a Standard and Deluxe Edition. The Standard comes with a "Storm Rider" Colt Character Skin, One Trinket (an equippable in-game buff), and the Dishonored inspired Unique Weapon, Royal Protector Machete, which is a PS5 exclusive. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition gives you all that, plus an Eat The Rich Tribunal Unique Weapon, a .44 Karat Fourpounder Unique Weapon, a "Party Crasher" Colt Character Skin, the "Sharp Shooter" Julianna Character Skin, some Original Game Soundtrack selections, two bonus Trinkets, and The Prey inspired Unique Weapon, Transtar Trencher which is also a PS5 exclusive. You can check out all of them below.

Welcome to Blackreef, where the party never stops and neither does the killing. This is Deathloop, a next-gen first-person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the team behind Dishonored. Our hero Colt is trapped on Blackreef, stuck in a timeloop and forced to relive the same deadly day over and over. Armed with extraordinary abilities and devastating weapons, Colt is going to have to use every tool at his disposal to put an end to the cycle and find his way off the island. To do so, he'll have to take out eight key targets that are scattered across the island before the day ends and the loop resets. And he'll have to do all this will avoiding his rival Julianna, whose sole goal is to keep the loop going by any means necessary. If you're feeling villainous, you can even choose to play as Julianna and invade another player's campaign. Learn from each cycle; try new paths, gather intel and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.