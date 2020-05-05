Microsoft Announces Xbox 20/20 With A New Inside Xbox On May 7th

Microsoft announced this morning a new event called Xbox 20/20, which will begin with a new episode of Inside Xbox on May 7th. The show appears to be the first in a series of events that will replace what the company had planned for E3 2020 this year before it got canceled. Topics for the show this Thursday include giving fans a first look at gameplay, trailers, and sneak peeks form several partners across the globe and industry for the new console. It will show off what game creators are doing with their games on Xbox Series X, show off confirmation of games that utilize our Smart Delivery feature, and show how all the games featured in the episode will be optimized. You can read more about it below as we make our way to Thursday's reveal.

Starting with the May 7 episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we're calling it "Xbox 20/20." These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what's in store for the next generation of gaming, including what's next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Every month will bring something different. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more details.

For the Xbox 20/20 May update, we will focus on giving you a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from a wide variety of publishing partners and independent developers across the globe and industry, including Ubisoft's recently announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and hear from game creators about what they're doing with their games on Xbox Series X.

We'll be confirming games that utilize our new Smart Delivery feature, which ensures that you always play the best version of the games you own for your console, across generations. And all the games you'll see will be Xbox Series X Optimized, meaning they are built to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, super-fast load times and much more.

In July, we will dedicate time to focus on the incredible games coming from Xbox Game Studios. A number of our studio teams are looking forward to sharing first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements. We cannot wait to share this initial look at what some of those teams are working on.