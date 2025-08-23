Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Launches New Update With Valkyrie Class

Lost Ark dropped a new update this week with a ton of new additions, the big one being the new Valkyrie class to take on the world

Article Summary Lost Ark introduces the new Valkyrie support class, unleashing powerful healing and light-based buffs.

Rise of the Valkyrie event offers exclusive rewards and a new Event Powerpass from August 20 to November 19.

Trust Point system debuts, allowing players to gain trust through gold use and boost trading options.

Ebony Cube rewards double, Twinkle Twinkle Gold Shop returns, and T3 Hyper Awakening skills are unlocked.

Amazon Games released their latest update for Lost Ark, as the game now has a new class, allowing players to take on the world as a Valkyrie. Along with the new class, players will have a new event that is currently underway, a new Trust Point system, a new exchange event, the chance to learn Hyper Awakening, and more. We have the dev notes of the update below, and you can get finer details about the class on their blog, as the update is now live.

Lost Ark – August 2025 Update

Valkyrie Class: The Valkyrie is a new support-type class that heals allies and leads the battlefield with the power of light. Players can protect their team with sacred auras and buffs, take the front line using her one-handed sword with skills of Holy Radiance and Justice and give nearby party members enhanced combat abilities with the Light Unleashing skill. Those ready to master Valkyrie can take on a Class Awakening Quest, which includes 10 new achievements, a new title, a new trophy and a Training Room Guide.

The Valkyrie is a new support-type class that heals allies and leads the battlefield with the power of light. Players can protect their team with sacred auras and buffs, take the front line using her one-handed sword with skills of Holy Radiance and Justice and give nearby party members enhanced combat abilities with the Light Unleashing skill. Those ready to master Valkyrie can take on a Class Awakening Quest, which includes 10 new achievements, a new title, a new trophy and a Training Room Guide. Rise of the Valkyrie Event: From August 20 to November 19, players can select a single character between Item level 1640 and 1681 to receive rewards. It can be paired with the Mokoko Challenge Express or activated on another character. The event will also introduce a new Event Powerpass, which can be stacked with the M49 Powerpass.

From August 20 to November 19, players can select a single character between Item level 1640 and 1681 to receive rewards. It can be paired with the Mokoko Challenge Express or activated on another character. The event will also introduce a new Event Powerpass, which can be stacked with the M49 Powerpass. The Trust Point System: The Trust Point system lets players earn "trust" through gold-consuming growth activities, with the amount of trust held affecting transaction fees and the ability to trade with other players. Trust will be shown in mail and trade windows, and notifications for changes in trust will appear in the system message.

The Trust Point system lets players earn "trust" through gold-consuming growth activities, with the amount of trust held affecting transaction fees and the ability to trade with other players. Trust will be shown in mail and trade windows, and notifications for changes in trust will appear in the system message. Twinkle Twinkle Exchange Event: The Twinkle Twinkle Exchange event will add a limited-time Event Gold Shop from August 20 to September 17, allowing players to exchange Gold for valuable rewards, including honing materials, Relic and Legendary Engravings, Card Packs, and more. Players can also purchase random chest packs that yield Golden Frog Tokens, which can be redeemed for additional items.

The Twinkle Twinkle Exchange event will add a limited-time Event Gold Shop from August 20 to September 17, allowing players to exchange Gold for valuable rewards, including honing materials, Relic and Legendary Engravings, Card Packs, and more. Players can also purchase random chest packs that yield Golden Frog Tokens, which can be redeemed for additional items. Ebony Cube Revamp: Ebony Cube rewards will double starting from M50, with the cube ticket drop rate decreasing by 50% across the board. Ebony Cube tickets in players' inventory will be exchanged at a 2:1 ratio to reflect the upcoming changes, as well as the conversion of Cube Selection Chests to Fragments. At an exchange vendor, 2 Fragments can be exchanged for an Ebony Cube Ticket at the desired value. Players can also exchange excess or remaining Fragments for Silver.

Ebony Cube rewards will double starting from M50, with the cube ticket drop rate decreasing by 50% across the board. Ebony Cube tickets in players' inventory will be exchanged at a 2:1 ratio to reflect the upcoming changes, as well as the conversion of Cube Selection Chests to Fragments. At an exchange vendor, 2 Fragments can be exchanged for an Ebony Cube Ticket at the desired value. Players can also exchange excess or remaining Fragments for Silver. Hyper Awakening in T3: Players will be able to learn Hyper Awakening skills in T3. The change will improve T3 player experience and add more fairness to Crucible ranking in Paradise. T3 players will be able to use the latest skill mechanism and challenge crucible ranking for more Hell Keys.

