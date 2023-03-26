Big Fish Games Announces New Orleans Office Expansion Big Fish Games has an all-new development office in New Orleans as they have expanded operations in North America.

Big Fish Games announced they had expanded their North American operations this week as they have a brand new office in New Orleans. The new location will have over 40 employees and expanding over the next several years, as they are working in partnership with GNO, Inc. Which if you've never heard of it, that's the New Orleans regional economic development nonprofit, as they work to bring life back to the city as it is still recovering all these years later from Hurricane Katrina. Big Fish Games revealed that they intend to connect with talent by "establishing partnerships with local universities and digital training schools." They company is also committed to having a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as it will utilize GNO Inc.'s partnerships with local organizations to expand its existing program of DEI initiatives, ultimately creating a diversified pool of talent. We got a few quotes about the move below.

"Big Fish is a collaborative company, and we are excited to work with partners who share our philosophy that making games should be fun as well as inclusive. We believe this new hub will help diversify what we call the Big Fish Reef—a vibrant, diverse ecosystem where everyone thrives—as well as support our ambition to become a Top 10 publisher of mobile casual games," said Larry Plotnick, President of Big Fish Games.

"Louisiana continues to stand out and attract technology companies because of our dynamic, skilled workforce," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "These companies, like Big Fish Games, help diversify the state's economy, while also empowering Louisianans with new jobs and opportunities for professional success."

Big Fish Gaming is a global leader in casual and mobile gaming, meaning we are adding another world-class company to our burgeoning video game sector in Greater New Orleans," said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc. "With every new software job in our region, we are not only creating more opportunity for our residents, we are also establishing Greater New Orleans as a diverse and productive technology hub."