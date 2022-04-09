Big Potato Introduces New Eco-Friendly Tabletop Games

Tabletop publisher Big Potato revealed two new board games this week as they are releasing titles that are more eco-friendly. The two games in question are the social deduction game Snakesss and the simple mission-oriented title Herd Mentality. Both of which have been created with different ways of being kind to the environment. The boxes are both 50% smaller than your standard size titles and have been packaged plastic-free. The stickers have been replaced with cellulose with recyclable paper bands and made to reduce the company's carbon footprint. What's more, the company has been pushing its "One Game. One Tree" initiative so that every game purchased via Amazon goes toward planting a tree in places such as Kenta, Uganda, and Mozambique. You can read more about bot titles below.

Herd Mentality (Big Potato – MSRP: $20; Age: 10+; Players: 4+) Herd Mentality is the moo-velous, family-friendly game with a simple black and white mission: don't stand out! It all starts with a random question (i.e. Name a fruit that's hard to juggle). Secretly write down an answer that you think everyone else will choose (maybe Banana). Determine the most common answer in the group. If you think like the herd and your answer is in the majority, earn a cow token! If you're the odd one out, you're stuck with the Pink Cow. If you have the Pink Cow, you can't win the game, no matter how many cow tokens you have. Hope that another player is the odd one out in a later round to get rid of it! Be the first to collect 8 cow tokens while avoiding the Pink Cow—yeehaw!

Snakesss (Big Potato – MSRP: $20; Age: 12+; Players: 4-8) Snakesss is a sssuper simple social deduction trivia game. Score points by correctly answering multiple-choice questions, but watch out for Snakes who'll charm you into choosing the wrong answer! Are you a Snake who already knows the answer ready for deception? Are you a Human who doesn't know the answer or who to trust? Or are you the Mongoose of Truth who's definitely not a Snake but just as unsure as all the Humans? Read the questions out loud, then close your eyes! Summon only the Snakes to peek at the answer, while the Humans and Mongoose of Truth keep their eyes closed and stay in the dark… Once eyes are open, you have 2 minutes to discuss what the answer might be, but beware of Snakes who are trying to fool you! Time's up and time to guess. Humans and the Mongoose of Truth get a point for every player who guesses right, while Snakes bag the points for wrong answers. Score the most points after six rounds!