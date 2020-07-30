Big Potato Releases MTV: The Throwback Music Party Game

Big Potato has revealed a brand new board game this week for music video fans with MTV: The Throwback Music Party Game. The game is pretty much a trivia game based around the first music network, with all of the questions actually pertaining to when MTV aired music videos 24/7. Remember those days? Because we're pretty sure no one at Viacom does with all the reruns of Ridiculousness and Catfish taking up airtime. The game will test your knowledge of music and music videos that aired, while also giving you nostalgia for the days of Kennedy, Bill Bellamy, and Yo! MTV Raps. You can currently buy the game at Target for $20, no word yet if it will make its way to other markets or retailers, or simply be an exclusive to the chain. Here's a little more info on the rules.

How to Win: Be the first team to collect an Artist card from all eight categories: The Brits, Award-Winning Videos, Best of Unplugged, Pop Anthems, Hip Hop Hits, Headbangers, Teenage Angst, and Queens of MTV. Quick-Fire Buzzer Round: It's time for one player from each team to go head to head! Each tries to think of a song to fit the description on the Head-to-Head category card (e.g. "Pop Anthems") before the 15-second timer runs out, hitting the buzzer to throw the mic back to their opponent. The first person to run out of time loses this round, giving the winning team an advantage into the Artist Round. Artist Round: Get ready to belt it out! Each player gets three Artist Cards and has 30 seconds to get their team to guess all the artists using one of three methods— using just one word; speaking the lyrics; or performing one of the artist's songs. When a team gets one right, they add the card to their collection. The first team to grab an Artist card from all eight categories wins and has the right to party like it's 1999!