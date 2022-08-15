Biomorph Announced For Both PC & Consoles In 2023

Indie developer and publisher Lucid Dreams Studio revealed their next game Biomorph will be coming out next year on PC and consoles. This game has been created to be a darker 2D action-Soulslike Metroidvania game in which you play a creature with special powers, including the ability to shapeshift and take on the abilities of your enemies. You'll be fighting in a sprawling hand-drawn world where enemies are plentiful, and everywhere you go, so you have plenty of choices to choose from to get the job done. You can check out the trailer below as we wait for the game to be released next year.

In Biomorph, players must use their skills to explore a vast, varied world. Solve puzzles and platforming challenges, fight deadly monsters and take their shapes to use their powers. But beware – every conquered creature can come back with new and even more threatening powers. Players must rebuild the city of Blightmoor and befriend the townspeople, learning more about both their and the town's origins. Players will level-up their character as they fight through the vast areas around the city, collecting new abilities, mementos and blueprints. The journey will reveal surprising and alarming truths about our hero's own origins. Play as the enemies by killing them and taking their shape. Players will be able to use their skills to fight other enemies or use their powers to navigate in uncharted territories.

Fight through a challenging AI system where previously mimicked creatures unlock new powers to create a unique experience while revisiting areas of the game.

Explore a vast non-linear, interconnected world composed of 16 different environments, home of optional boss fights, eccentric NPCs, tons of secrets and upgrades to reward the most daring explorer.

Choose a fighting style by using an arsenal of melee and range weapons, each of them having its own upgrade trees, to bash and shoot enemies.

Create different builds in support of individual play styles by equipping and mixing different unique skills that you can upgrade.

Customize the look of the main hub of the game, Blightmoor, to have a unique experience and to feel at home.