Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Biped 2, META Publishing, Next Studios

Biped 2 Reveals Its Official November Release Date

After being teased for months, we finally have a release date for Biped 2, as the game will arrive on Pc and consoles this November

Article Summary Biped 2 officially launches in November for PC and consoles, bringing exciting new adventures.

Experience expanded multiplayer co-op for up to four players, featuring fresh gameplay mechanics.

Explore vibrant new biomes, solve challenging puzzles, and meet unique alien characters.

Customize your robots with fun outfits and create your own levels using Steam Workshop tools.

Owlcat Games, along with Meta Publishing and Next Studios, have confirmed the official launch date for Biped 2. After being teased for months and having a free demo out, the team confirmed the game will arrive on November 5, 2025. What's more, we now know it will be out on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Biped 2

Biped 2 raises the stakes with expanded multiplayer, including four-player co-op for the first time, new robots, missions, and stunning new biomes. Players will encounter even more challenging puzzles as they navigate diverse landscapes, either solo or with friends in two-or four-player co-op. After brave bipeds had reactivated all the beacons on Earth, they received a strange signal from a faraway planet. This can mean only one thing – someone is calling out for help! Now, our mechanical friends are determined to prove themselves and help those in need across the Galaxy. Become a hero and save the planet in distress. After all, even the tiniest robots are capable of great deeds!

Team Up: Play as two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side.

Play as two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side. New Mechanics: Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process. Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook!

Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process. Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook! Explore New Biomes: Unravel the mysteries of an alien planet and meet new characters, even elementals. Explore unfamiliar environments and be ready to face the challenges that they might bring.

Unravel the mysteries of an alien planet and meet new characters, even elementals. Explore unfamiliar environments and be ready to face the challenges that they might bring. Customize Your Bot: Dress up your bipeds for the occasion to impress your new friends. Collect treasures and buy wacky hats. Be unique, or choose pair looks with your partner.

Dress up your bipeds for the occasion to impress your new friends. Collect treasures and buy wacky hats. Be unique, or choose pair looks with your partner. Build Your Own: Use Steam Workshop to create your own levels! Share them with the community and check others' creations as well! The possibilities are limitless, and nothing can stop you on your way to having even more fun!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!