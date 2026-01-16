Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, los angeles

Black Desert Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles

Black Desert has announced a special event as the Adventurers' Oasis - Anniversary Fiesta in Los Angeles will happen next month

Article Summary Black Desert celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a fan event, Adventurers' Oasis, in Los Angeles next month.

The in-person event includes team-based activities, exclusive merchandise, dinner, drinks, and more.

Attendance is limited—fans must apply to join, with selection notifications sent through email if chosen.

Players from all platforms, including console, are invited to meet, connect, and join new alliances together.

Pearl Abyss announced they are holding a special event for North American fans of Black Desert, as they will be holding a 10th Anniversary Celebration in California. The event is called Adventurers' Oasis – Anniversary Fiesta in Los Angeles, set to take place on February 28 at an undisclosed location somewhere in LA, serving as an in-person event that will have a ton of team-based activities, exclusive merch, a complimentary dinner, drinks, and more in store for those who attend. But this isn't just a regular ticketed event; those who wish to attend must apply to join, as attendance is limited. Youc an find out more details on their latest blog, and you can register for the event on their website.

Black Desert Adventurers' Oasis – Anniversary Fiesta in Los Angeles

At Adventurers' Oasis, meet and socialize with Adventurers from other guilds and communities, bond over yummy food and drinks, and have a fun time together! AO is open to all Black Desert Adventurers, including those from the console platform! To mark this momentous occasion, gather the besties and meet us in the City of Angels! From late-night grinds to clutch saves and rivalries turned friendships, the communities we joined throughout our Black Desert journey have shaped us into who we are today.

We'd like to humbly invite you, your guildies, and friends to Los Angeles to represent your banners, reminisce around the campfire, share your favorite stories, and meet other Adventurers in person! Perhaps we'll even form new alliances… Please note that when registering as part of a large group, we may limit the number of attendees from the same friend group to ensure others have an opportunity to attend. Selected Adventurers will be announced in a separate notice and will also be notified via e-mail for more information and details on how to RSVP and confirm attendance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!