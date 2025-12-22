Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Music, Pearl Abyss, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Black Desert, Black Screen Records

Black Desert Announces New 10th Anniversary Vinyl

Black Desert has a new 10th Anniversary Vinyl soundtrack album available now, featuring 3xLPs of some of the game's iconic tracks

Pearl Abyss and Black Screen Records have come together for a new release, as they have created a 10th Anniversary Vinyl for Black Desert. This is a 3xLP set with red, silver, and blue vinyl, featuring several iconic tracks from the video game across its decade-long run. We have the finer details below as it is now available worldwide through Black Screen Records, IGN Store, Light in the Attic, Amazon, and other select retailers, going for $65.

Black Desert – 10th Anniversary Vinyl

Music has been a core pillar of Black Desert's immersive experience since its inception. The anniversary vinyl set pays tribute to that legacy, offering fans an opportunity to revisit their in-game memories through the iconic compositions that have accompanied them on their adventures. Pearl Abyss, in collaboration with Black Screen Records, is announcing the release of a special vinyl album set, commemorating the 10th anniversary of its flagship MMORPG. The 3xLP collection celebrates a decade of the game's rich musical legacy, marking a milestone in the globally successful Black Desert IP.

The album features a handpicked selection of tracks, composed by Hwiman Ryu and his team, spanning a wide range of genres including jazz, ethnic fusion, and alternative rock. Each piece reflects the emotional depth and cultural vibrancy of the Black Desert universe. In addition to the music, the album's richly designed sleeves are collectible artworks in themselves, making the 10th anniversary set a must-have for audiophiles and longtime fans alike.

3xLP pressed on oxblood red, silver, and deep ocean pearl vinyl

Featuring a handpicked selection of tracks composed by Hwiman Ryu and his team

Spanning a wide range of genres, including jazz, ethnic fusion and alternative rock

Comes in a trifold sleeve and includes a 12" 8p booklet

Original artwork by Eli H. Han

