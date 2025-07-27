Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PAX West 2025, penny arcade, ReedPOP

PAX West 2025 Reveals More Video Games Exhibitors

With about a month to go before the event kicks off, PAX West has revealed more video game exhibitors coming to the 2025 convention

Penny Arcade and ReedPop have revealed the latest round of exhibitors coming to PAX West 2025, as they confirmed a new wave of video game companies joining this year's convention. Among the top names to stand out this time around are Nintendo, Pearl Abyss, Square Enix, Limited Run Games, and Capcom, all of which will have new titles on display woven into the massive floor map with tons of indie games to match. We have more from the announcement below, as the event will take place from August 29 through September 1 at the Seattle Convention Center.

PAX West 2025 – More Video Game Exhibitors

Check out the latest and greatest from gaming's movers and shakers, with Gearbox, Escape From Tarkov, and Arc System Works joining the aforementioned Nintendo, Square Enix, and Capcom as part of the 200-plus companies exhibiting at the show. These freshly revealed names join previously announced studios Wizards of the Coast, Pearl Abyss (Crimson Desert), Larian Studios, and The Behemoth. Familiar faces and fan favorites Ysbryd Games, Limited Run Games, and System Era return to show off their next great titles.

Analog and tabletop gaming enjoyers can peruse the offerings from Dice Throne, Chooseco (Choose Your Own Adventure), and Cephalofair (Gloomhaven). Play the next indie smash hit in the PAX Rising Showcase, go hands-on at the dozens of hardware exhibitors, and pick up merch and retro titles from countless vendors. PAX Arena features four days across the spectrum of competitive action, from the show-opening hijinks of Stream Stars to cash prizes on the line at Almost Pro.PAX West will feature an exciting schedule of events, with a full list of guests, panels, and concerts to be revealed in the coming weeks.

"With a roster this stacked, it calls to mind an ancient name – a name of power," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child's Play. "PAX Prime has returned."

