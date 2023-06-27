Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert, Pearl Abyss

Black Desert Mobile Launches Guardian Class & Everfrost Region

The latest update for Black Desert Mobile has dropped this morning as you have a new class to play with in an entirely new region.

Pearl Abyss has added two new items to Black Desert Mobile this morning, as players have access to a new class and a new region to explore. First off, the team has brought the Everfrost region to the game, as you will explore and fight in a wintry mountain terrain, where you'll encounter new story quests and missions, along with some new valuable loot and a powerful world boss that needs to be put down. To help you accomplish all that, you'll now have access to the Guardian class, which serves as a protector of the Everfrost, but they are a skilled warrior with a lot of valuable skills that come in handy across the entire game. We got more info on both below, along with a couple of videos, as you can get some starter info in their Tips & Tricks forums.

Black Desert Mobile: Explore Everfrost

Everfrost is a region beyond Drieghan covered with pure white snow, icy terrain, and bone-chilling enemies. New players can start enjoying the new region upon registering their family name after the initial gameplay of 10 minutes. This will grant them access to five distinct stories that await their exploration in Everfrost. By conquering all the storyline quests, they will achieve combat power equivalent to that of the renowned Mediah region. Existing Black Desert Mobile players can look forward to new grades of accessories, formidable boss monsters, and captivating content that can enhance their gameplay experience and foster their ongoing progression.

Five New Stories: Players can progress through five stories in Everfrost, which is unlocked sequentially and can be played regardless of combat power. Once all five stories are completed, players will progress at a higher speed and complete the main quests quickly.

Icy Climate: Players must protect themselves from the freezing cold by using 'Citron Tea,' which provides 20 minutes of warmth. 'Citron Tea' can be obtained every day once the player completes an in-game quest. The item should be used within 24 hours of claiming it.

New World-Exclusive Boss: Players can battle with Erebjork, the mighty boss monster, by procuring the Dreadwinter Heart item through relentless hunting within the new region. A maximum of 30 players who defeat Erebjork will have an opportunity to acquire the enticing rewards that await them.

Eilton Defense Battle Content: As players participate in various activities in the new region, the monsters of Everfrost will become restless and accumulate their energy. After the monsters' energy is full for 24 hours, the Eilton Defense will commence, enabling players to participate in the battle for up to an hour to protect the village's artifacts and receive rewards such as 'Voidsent Eye' and 'Unknown Memory(Necklace).' Players can participate in the defense battle once a week.

The Guardian Class

The Guardian is an Ascension class with a powerful Battle Axe and Battle Shield that overwhelms enemies through sheer force and penetrates their defenses using four main skills in Black Desert Mobile:

Call of the Dragon: This is a passive skill that boosts the Guardian's stats and applies to all other skills in her toolkit. When activated, the Guardian's critical hit chance and critical hit damage increase, and the effect can be stacked up to five times.

