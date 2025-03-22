Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Launches New Atoraxxion: Orzekea Update

Black Desert has a brand new update out in the world, as the Atoraxxion: Orzekea update adds a new biome and more for upcoming content

Article Summary Discover Orzekea, Black Desert's thrilling new biome in Atoraxxion's climactic Ancient Stronghold saga.

Challenge your skills in two-phase rollout with March boss encounter in Orzekea's monster zones.

Experience Season: Black Desert Academy with massive Combat EXP boost until June 12, 2025.

Level up fast to earn exclusive PEN Boss Gear and more in this new Black Desert season.

Pearl Abyss dropped a new update this week into Black Desert, as players have access to some new features and a new biome with Atoraxxion: Orzekea. This new content brings about the climactic chapter of the Ancient Stronghold saga, as you get a new area to explore with several open-field monster zones that add a new level of challenge. All of these are centered around the new main quest in Orze. We have more details for you below as the update has gone live.

Atoraxxion: Orzekea – The Last Biome Awaits

The Atoraxxion: Orzekea update marks the culmination of the Atoraxxion storyline, following the journeys through Vahmalkea, Sycrakea, and Yolunakea. This final ancient fortress, built to thwart the Dark Invaders, opens its gates with a two-phase rollout. On March 20, players can explore the Orzekea field monster zones—the most challenging open-field hunting grounds to date—and embark on a gripping Main Quest centered around Orze, the fourth protagonist of Atoraxxion. On March 27, the saga reaches its peak with the addition of the final boss encounter, promising a test of skill and strategy.

Unlike previous Atoraxxion biomes, Orzekea introduces a unique twist: its monster zones have been transformed into subjugation field monster zones. Upon entering Orzekea from the Elvia Realm, you will encounter powerful field monsters within Orzekea. For those seeking a direct challenge, adventurers can skip these field zones and face Cathawen, before confronting the ultimate boss. To enter Atoraxion: Orzekea, you can either interact with Sol Magia in the Ancient Stone Chamber (regardless of prior clears in Vahmalkea, Sycrakea, or Yolunakea) or use Elribta's Door located in the gardens of Vahmalkea (Vaha's Garden), Sycrakea (Syca's Garden), or Yolunakea (Yolu's Garden) in their respective final strongholds.

Season: Black Desert Academy – A Fresh Start for All

Alongside the Atoraxxion: Orzekea update, Black Desert Online launches a new season, Season: Black Desert Academy, which runs until June 12, 2025. This season offers an enhanced experience with a permanent +1,000% Combat EXP boost in the season server. New and returning players reaching level 60 with a season character will receive a Choose Your PEN (V) Boss Defense Gear Box and two Radiant Start Box, packed with upgrade materials and more.

Ensuring a smooth transition to the main server, veteran NPC Fughar continues to support growth with quests granting Essence of Ascent, which can be used to exchange DEX (X) Tuvala gear and accessories to PEN (V) Blackstar Weapon and TET (IV) Kharazad Accessory, respectively. Whether you're a novice Adventurer or a seasoned explorer, Season: Black Desert Academy provides a dynamic path to progression.

