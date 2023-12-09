Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Mobile Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary

Pearl Abyss has released new updates to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Black Desert Mobile, including new events happening now.

Special Lottery Event offers players a chance to win 10,000 Black Pearls.

Exclusive rewards available at Shakatu’s Shop and through daily attendance.

Boost character growth with 400% Server Hot Time on December 9-10.

Pearl Abyss has released a new update for Black Desert Mobile as the team celebrates the game's Fourth Anniversary this month. The update comes with new content for you to check out, but more importantly, it comes with a number of new events that will keep you busy going into the new year. Those details can be found here, along with new trailers showing off the content.

Four Years Of Black Desert Mobile

Pearl Abyss' infographic showcases the remarkable journey of Black Desert Mobile in the last four years, featuring updated player achievements, pet and guild statistics, in-game discoveries, and more. Since its global launch in 2019, Black Desert Mobile has seen remarkable achievements. The highest-level characters have reached level 107, players have successfully obtained more than 7,000 Dream Horses, and they've acquired more treasure using the Florin Hoe than any other kind of treasure, highlighting players' high levels of activity and dedication. Since the launch of the Land of the Morning Light expansion in September, players have praised the captivating content, which has crowned the Mudang Wraith as the most defeated Black Shrine Boss in-game.

Earn Special Rewards

Pearl Abyss will host a series of events to celebrate four lively years of MMORPG goodness, starting with the chance of scoring in the Black Pearl lottery (Black Pearls are an in-game currency usable for buying accessories in the Market).

Win Big in the Black Pearl Lottery (December 5 – 11): Select five numbers from the Number Ticket provided in the in-game mailbox. These numbers will be randomly drawn during the Tuesday Night Live Anniversary Stream on December 12. Every player has the chance to earn Black Pearls based on the correctness of their chosen numbers. Participants who match all five numbers correctly will be awarded 10,000 Black Pearls.

Select five numbers from the Number Ticket provided in the in-game mailbox. These numbers will be randomly drawn during the Tuesday Night Live Anniversary Stream on December 12. Every player has the chance to earn Black Pearls based on the correctness of their chosen numbers. Participants who match all five numbers correctly will be awarded 10,000 Black Pearls. Acquire Exclusive Rewards at Shakatu's Special Shop (December 5 – 18): Cash in Ancient Gold Coins to receive valuable rewards like Ornette's Blessed Potion (15 Days), Chaos Jewel x1/Ah'krad x3 Selection Chest, and more.

Cash in Ancient Gold Coins to receive valuable rewards like Ornette's Blessed Potion (15 Days), Chaos Jewel x1/Ah'krad x3 Selection Chest, and more. Join the Festivities with the Attendance Event (December 5 – 18): Log in to Black Desert Mobile daily to earn up to 2,000 Black Pearls and a special "BDM 4 EVER" title.

Log in to Black Desert Mobile daily to earn up to 2,000 Black Pearls and a special "BDM 4 EVER" title. Quickly Level Up Characters with Server Hot Time (December 9 – 10): Players can grow characters even faster by taking advantage of a 400% Hot Time and level-up rewards.

