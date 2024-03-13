Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Mobile's Drakania Awakening Class Is Now Live

The latest update to Black Desert Mobile this week features featuring the introduction of the powerful Drakania Awakening class, Letanas.

Article Summary Black Desert Mobile introduces Drakania Awakening class, Letanas.

Letanas excels in airborne combat with four new active skills.

Legacy form-changing skill offers versatile combat strategies.

New abilities unleash devastating attacks, controlling the battlefield.

Pearl Abyss has released a new update for Black Desert Mobile this week, as players will have access to the Drakania Awakening Class known as the Letanas. The update essentially gives you a new class to play with their own powers and challenges, as you are getting a striking woman class with powerful wings and the ability to unfurl them to take flight and strike from above with great fury. When you're airborne, you have the chance to rain down a number of aerial attacks on a section of the battlefield that will pulverize many enemies and deal heavy blows to major bosses. But you can't fly forever, and will need to learn how to be tactful on the ground as well. We have more info and multiple trailers here, as you can get more information on the game's website.

The Letanas Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

The new class Letanas is an awakened class encompassing four active skills. Letanas can engage in devastating aerial attacks to overpower the opposition and execute ground-based movement with her retracted wings. With the Letanas class debut, players can unleash a barrage of destructive assaults utilizing her primary skills:

Legacy: Players can switch between Hexeblood and Dragonblood forms for diverse combat options. The Hexeblood form increases skill damage, while Dragonblood applies the PvP Reduction effect.

Players can switch between Hexeblood and Dragonblood forms for diverse combat options. The Hexeblood form increases skill damage, while Dragonblood applies the PvP Reduction effect. Sundering Roar: Players can employ two passive skills to activate this ability. When using Dragonblood, players can harness Letanas' left spear to unleash dragon breath with great distance and range. When employing Hexeblood, players can alternate between both spears, with ease to attack quickly in a wide range.

Players can employ two passive skills to activate this ability. When using Dragonblood, players can harness Letanas' left spear to unleash dragon breath with great distance and range. When employing Hexeblood, players can alternate between both spears, with ease to attack quickly in a wide range. Savage Decree: Players can fiercely pierce through enemies in Dragonblood, or use Dragon's Roar to target frontal enemies in Hexeblood.

Players can fiercely pierce through enemies in Dragonblood, or use Dragon's Roar to target frontal enemies in Hexeblood. Doombringer: Players can channel surrounding winds to ascend and strike downward on enemies using Letanas' left spear. With enough MP, a Bloody Zone will be formed, dealing damage and enabling her to control the battlefield momentarily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!