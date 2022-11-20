Black Desert Online Launches The Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Dungeon

Pearl Abyss has launched a brand new cooperative dungeon into Black Desert Online, as players can now explore the Atoraxxion: Yolunakea dungeon. This one will really put some of your survival skills to the test with fellow players as you'll be able to explore a lush forest filled with dangers and treasures, ending in a major battle with the deadly final boss, Amarillos. The company also recently announced the Arena of Arsha: Best-in-Guilds tournament will be launching in a couple of weeks, as they will have teams from both North America and Europe battling against each other. We got the details for both below.

Atoraxxion: Yolunakea

Enter Yolunakea to learn the story of Yolu, the dungeon's architect, and solve puzzles before facing Yolu's strongest weapon, the mechanical Amarillos. Yolunakea streamlines exploration following the two previous Atoraxxion dungeons, allowing players to take on the final boss more quickly and prove what they learned throughout the previous installments of Atoraxxion. Players can access Yolunakea by completing the "[Atoraxxion] Talibre's Tear" quest and interacting with the Sol Magia construction in the game. After completing the dungeon, players will receive Vaha's Dawn, a special earring that grants significant additional attack power.

Arena of Arsha: Best-In-Guilds Black Desert Online Tournament

Tune into Black Desert's Twitch channel to watch teams representing North America and Europe's top guilds compete in the Arena of Arsha. In the arena, teams of three will fight against each other for glory. The first-place team will receive Black Desert-branded Hyper X headsets and in-game rewards such as the Arsha's Proof title, Glorious Arsha Weapon, five Glorious Arena of Arsha Reward Boxes and 50,000 Pearls. The schedule for the semi-finals and finals in each region is as follows:

North America: December 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM (PST)

Europe: November 26, 2022 (details to be announced later)