Black Game Developer Fund Celebrates Year Two With Publishing Deal

The Black Game Developer Fund is celebrating its second year with a new milestone as they have entered a new publishing deal with Humble Games. The publisher already donates $1M annually to the organization and they continue to support Black game developers from across the globe, and will now have a more active hand in helping get those games published once they've completed their journey through development. As part of the announcement today, five new developers will be joining the fund to help take their projects to the next level of production, and hopefully, see them published in this new deal. if you'd like to learn about these new entrants, we have more information about all of them below and what they're currently working on. We're looking forward to seeing some of these projects come to life over the next few years.

Code Blue Games – 6DEGREES: Founded by alumni from top studios including Sony, Disney and Bethesda, Code Blue Games is building 6DEGREES, a third person sci-fi action-adventure game where players transfer their mind into a variety of unique robots to battle foes, traverse the environment, and solve puzzles all while having to protect their physical body from harm.

Developers Darryl Reid and Jon Goldthorpe are in the midst of developing an unannounced game inspired by their love of fighting games and '80s action movies. Weathered Sweater: Founded by award-winning Trinidadian-American game developer Ryan Huggins, the team at Weathered Sweater is working on a new, unannounced turn-based survival game.