Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Skylands, Hungry Couch Games, tinyBuild Games

Black Skylands Confirmed For Full Launch This August

After being in Early Access for over three years, tinyBuild Games confirmed they will finally release Black Skylands this August.

Indie game developer Hungry Couch Games and publisher tinyBuild Games announced this month that Black Skylands will finally see a full release. The game has been in Early Access in one form or another for over three years, giving players a chance to experience the game as the devs were working on it. Now you can see the fruits of their labor coming up very shortly as the game will be fully released on August 3rd, 2023, on Steam. We got the latest trailer below along with more info as we now wait the next six weeks.

"Black Skylands is the first steampunk experience that combines elements of open world, sandbox, top-down shooter, and action-adventure games. Prepare to embark on a remarkable journey as Eva, a skilled and valiant young marshal, fighting to protect her people from the invading Falcons and Swarm. Take command of your own airship and embark on an expansive journey through a world of boundless skies. Gather resources to craft powerful weapons, upgrade your ship to new heights, unearth ancient secrets, and engage in thrilling battles beneath your ship's sails. From the depths of the unknown sky, a formidable threat looms. Follow Eva's journey as she ventures forth to uncover the hidden mysteries within the dark clouds."

Fight in the skies and on land. Conquer enemies using an array of upgradable weapons in both aerial and ground combat.

Choose your airship. A maneuverable sloop, a spacious barge, or something in between — choose the airship that fits your playstyle.

Gather resources for powerful upgrades. Upgrade your weapons and ship to unleash devastating firepower against the invading forces.

Defend the floating islands. Liberate the floating islands of Aspya, restore the land, and defend the inhabitants against future threats.

Explore an expansive open world. Navigate through forests, farms, and snowy landscapes, and uncover the unseen wonders of the skies.

Embark on thrilling raid missions. Finished the main storyline? Push your skills to the limit, face diverse challenges, annihilate hordes of enemies, and earn unique rewards!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!