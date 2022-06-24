Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Is Out On PC & Consoles

Nightdive Studios and Alcon Entertainment have officially released Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition this week on PC and consoles. This is a complete remastering of the original game released back in 1997, as you will be playing a branching narrative from the 1982 classic sci-fi film. All with updated graphics, better audio, refined mechanics, and more. You can check out to see how the game looks in the trailer down below as the game is available right now on PC via Steam and GOG, and for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Westwood Studios, the company that brought Real-Time to strategy games with Command & Conquer, brings Real-Time to adventure games with the science fiction classic, Blade Runner. Armed with your investigative skills and the tools of the Blade Runner trade, you'll be immersed in a world that lives and breathes around you with breakthrough lighting and visual effects. Your ability to survive will be put to the test in the richest game environment ever created. Immerse yourself in the dark, gritty world of Los Angeles 2019, where you become both the hunter and the hunted. Groundbreaking Real-Time story structure creates a unique experience every time you play

Interact with over 70 motion-captured characters, all with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their own agendas

Stunning visuals, as well as atmospheric smoke, fog, fire and rain that affect your character in Real-Time

Top notch Hollywood talent from the original film including Sean Young, James Hong, Joe Turkel, Brian James and William Sanderson

Rich, ambient, multi-track audio environment creates an immersive gaming experience

Includes specially recreated cuts from the original Blade Runner soundtrack

Continually animating, full screen, high resolution cinematics and game play in millions of emulated colors

Dramatic camera movements – during gameplay – heighten the Blade Runner experience

Step into the role of a Blade Runner by utilizing the ESPER photo analysis machine, administering the Voigt-Kampff replicant detection test, flying in a police Spinner and analyzing clues with your Knowledge Integration Assistant (KIA)

Breakthrough Real-Time lighting, such as directional, color, volumetric, attenuated and animating effects