Blade & Soul Has Launched The Dark Awakening Update

NCSOFT has launched a brand new update for Blade & Soul this past week, as you can now experience the Dark Awakening for yourself. This basically serves as the free December update and adds ins some new content totally free of charge so that you have a brand new aspect of the game to explore. This one specifically focuses on the rise of an old foe who brings with them some new issues for you to power your way through. You can check out more about the update below along with the latest trailer.

"The old foes the Ebondrake, have returned to their nefarious tricks, concocting up a new dark secret in the Chimera Lab – a brand new Demonsbane dungeon. The free update will also unveil the new area called the Darkweald – a prime hunting ground for players to obtain sizeable rewards.

Chimera Lab Dungeon – Picking up after the events of the Grim Nexus dungeon, the Chimera Lab has been uncovered, and the foul Ebondrake are working hard to regain their evil power. Follow the mysterious trail through the dungeon to uncover and defeat the horrors that lie within. Chimera Lab is a Demonsbane dungeon, which increases in both difficulty and rewards the more players clear the dungeon.

Picking up after the events of the Grim Nexus dungeon, the Chimera Lab has been uncovered, and the foul Ebondrake are working hard to regain their evil power. Follow the mysterious trail through the dungeon to uncover and defeat the horrors that lie within. Chimera Lab is a Demonsbane dungeon, which increases in both difficulty and rewards the more players clear the dungeon. The Darkweald Auto-combat Zone – The mysterious new Darkweald area is one filled with automotons and shadows. While no one knows quite how it came to be, it's time to explore the area to uncover its secrets. Use auto-combat to conduct research through destroying anything and everything that moves, then collect rewards, including increased XP and loot.

The mysterious new Darkweald area is one filled with automotons and shadows. While no one knows quite how it came to be, it's time to explore the area to uncover its secrets. Use auto-combat to conduct research through destroying anything and everything that moves, then collect rewards, including increased XP and loot. Equipment Guide and New Accessories – Rounding out the free update is a much-requested quality-of-life update, the Equipment Guide. Players can now easily track and plan their gear upgrades to better progress through the challenges that Blade & Soul brings. Plus, this update will also add new accessories for players to add to their repertoire of deadly gear."