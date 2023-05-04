Blade & Soul Revolution Adds Ebondrake Cult Secret Hall Netmarble has a new update for Blade & Soul Revolution where you can team up with other players and take on the Ebondrake Cult Secret Hall.

Netmarble dropped a new update for Blade & Soul Revolution this week as players now have access to the Ebondrake Cult Secret Hall. This is an entirely new dungeon where you have the option of cooperating with other players to form parties and block the attacks from Demon Lord Jinchin and get Radiant Demon Lord Jinchin. They have also added a few new options to the mix, such as the new Dungeon Auction where you can use Silvers and Black Crystals you found from completing dungeons to participate in bidding. During that time you can obtain up to three additional items. They've also made it so that the Process Soulstone content has been improved so you can utilize Soulstones obtained from Faction War better, a slew of balance improvements were made, and Hongmoon has been expanded to Lv. 90 as well. We got more details below as it is now live.

