Blades Of Fire Announced For Release in Late May

A new epic fantasy game is on the way, as you can take on Queen Nerea in Blades of Fire, set to be released in late May 2025

Developer MercurySteam and publisher 505 Games revealed their latest game today, as they have a new fantasy adventure game called Blades of Fire. This game comes with a unique twist on weapons and combat, where you forge your own weapons and face fierce enemies using them to create a unique combat system. All while you follow the footsteps of the lead character to find their purpose in life. We have more info on the game here, along with the trailer, as it will be released on May 22, 2025, for PC via the Epic Games Store,m as well as for PS5 and XSX|S.

Blades of Fire

Step forward Aran de Lira, the last hero who can wield steel, and Adso, a young scholar whose knowledge of lost myths and sacred tongues may shape their fate. Learn how to craft near limitless weapon variations in the game's unique 'weapons forging' system and bring the Queen to her knees. Combine countless alloys, hilts, runes, blades, and pummelling edges to craft and perfect the ultimate evil-slaying weapon. Every enemy type will pose unique challenges – every weapon you create will meet those challenges!

The Devine Metal: You are Aran de Lira, firstborn of the King's Ward. The newly crowned Queen Nerea has cast a spell that turns steel into stone. Only her army of abominations wield the divine metal against which other blades shatter.

The Forge: Find Forge Scrolls, develop your forging skills, and craft your weapon to suit your fighting style. The chosen weapon family and the materials you create it from will affect characteristics such as weight, length, durability, penetration, and edge quality.

Choose Your Weapon: Choose between seven different weapon families and over 30 unique Forge Scrolls, which allow almost infinite weapon combinations. Your choice of weapon will be crucial when facing your enemy!

Tactical Combat: A unique and challenging combat system which allows you to attack specific body parts of the enemy. Slash, stab, or bludgeon enemies depending on the situation and what the enemy is equipped with. Only the right weapon will allow you to overcome the enemy's armor.

You Are Not Alone: Adso is Aran's companion, a curious scholar drawn into the hero's journey by fate. Though no warrior, his keen mind and ancient knowledge will prove invaluable. He observes, learns, and chronicles their path, offering insights that may turn the tide of battle. Most importantly, he speaks the lost tongue of the divine forgers—a key to unlocking the mysteries ahead.

Be On Guard: Over 50 enemy types, including the Queen's guards, creatures, undead, and more. Each enemy has its own unique attack style, weapon, and armor setup.

A World Full Of Mystery: Aran and Adso embark on an uncertain mission. The objective is clear, but the path is full of dangers, mysteries, and epic settings such as huge castles, maze-like palaces, and more. You will know only what our heroes know, your intuition and courage must fill in the rest.

