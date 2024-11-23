Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

The Iconic Umbreon VMAX Pokémon TCG Card Is Now Worth $1,300

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in November 2024.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art soars to $1,373.88 in value.
  • Overall growth in top Evolving Skies Pokémon TCG cards.
  • Rayquaza VMAX and Espeon V see notable value increases.
  • No price drops seen in Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in November 2024.

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,373.88
  2. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $467.34
  3. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $262.82
  4. Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $235.92
  5. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $200.57
  6. Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $149.82
  7. Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $145.08
  8. Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $106.79
  9. Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $105.60
  10. Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $77.94
  11. Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $76.71
  12. Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $72.06
  13. Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $41.67
  14. Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $39.65
  15. Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $38.13

All year, we have been watching Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art as it seemed to flirt with a $1,000 market value.

Last month, it hit a high of $978, and it seemed as if the card would break the $1,000 barrier in November.

Well, it didn't break it.

It shattered it into fragments by soaring up $400 in value since just last month, reaching a dizzying height of $1,373.88. I would guess that it was breaking $1,000 itself that stirred up even more interest in this already all-time great chase card. The idea of a modern Pokémon TCG card being worth this much money still boggles the mind.

Other notable changes:

  • Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art is up by $63
  • A slight increase in Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art's value puts this card above $200, making a total of five cards in this set over $200. Not many modern sets have a single card over that value.
  • Espeon V Alternate Art jumped by almost $20 and is now valued at over $100
  • Every single card listed above increased in value. There were no drops.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.