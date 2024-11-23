Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon
The Iconic Umbreon VMAX Pokémon TCG Card Is Now Worth $1,300
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in November 2024.
Article Summary
- Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art soars to $1,373.88 in value.
- Overall growth in top Evolving Skies Pokémon TCG cards.
- Rayquaza VMAX and Espeon V see notable value increases.
- No price drops seen in Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies cards.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in November 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,373.88
- Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $467.34
- Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $262.82
- Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $235.92
- Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $200.57
- Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $149.82
- Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $145.08
- Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $106.79
- Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $105.60
- Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $77.94
- Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $76.71
- Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $72.06
- Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $41.67
- Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $39.65
- Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $38.13
All year, we have been watching Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art as it seemed to flirt with a $1,000 market value.
Last month, it hit a high of $978, and it seemed as if the card would break the $1,000 barrier in November.
Well, it didn't break it.
It shattered it into fragments by soaring up $400 in value since just last month, reaching a dizzying height of $1,373.88. I would guess that it was breaking $1,000 itself that stirred up even more interest in this already all-time great chase card. The idea of a modern Pokémon TCG card being worth this much money still boggles the mind.
Other notable changes:
- Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art is up by $63
- A slight increase in Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art's value puts this card above $200, making a total of five cards in this set over $200. Not many modern sets have a single card over that value.
- Espeon V Alternate Art jumped by almost $20 and is now valued at over $100
- Every single card listed above increased in value. There were no drops.
