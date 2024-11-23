Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

The Iconic Umbreon VMAX Pokémon TCG Card Is Now Worth $1,300

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in November 2024.

Article Summary Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art soars to $1,373.88 in value.

Overall growth in top Evolving Skies Pokémon TCG cards.

Rayquaza VMAX and Espeon V see notable value increases.

No price drops seen in Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,373.88 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $467.34 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $262.82 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $235.92 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $200.57 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $149.82 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $145.08 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $106.79 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $105.60 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $77.94 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $76.71 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $72.06 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $41.67 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $39.65 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $38.13

All year, we have been watching Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art as it seemed to flirt with a $1,000 market value.

Last month, it hit a high of $978, and it seemed as if the card would break the $1,000 barrier in November.

Well, it didn't break it.

It shattered it into fragments by soaring up $400 in value since just last month, reaching a dizzying height of $1,373.88. I would guess that it was breaking $1,000 itself that stirred up even more interest in this already all-time great chase card. The idea of a modern Pokémon TCG card being worth this much money still boggles the mind.

Other notable changes:

Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art is up by $63

A slight increase in Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art's value puts this card above $200, making a total of five cards in this set over $200. Not many modern sets have a single card over that value.

Espeon V Alternate Art jumped by almost $20 and is now valued at over $100

Every single card listed above increased in value. There were no drops.

