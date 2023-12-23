Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Blasphemous 2, Selecta Play, The Game Kitchen

Blasphemous 2 Collector's Edition Revealed For PS5 & Switch

Selecta Play has revealed that they will be selling the Blasphemous 2 Collector’s Edition, set to be released next Spring.

Article Summary Blasphemous 2 Collector’s Edition announced for PS5 & Switch with a 2024 release.

Collector’s set includes Steelbook, game guide, metal coin, art cards, and more.

Game continues from Wounds of Eventide, featuring The Penitent One's return.

New customization options and weapons to combat grotesque enemies and bosses.

Selecta Play, working with Team17 and The Game Kitchen, has revealed the Blasphemous 2 Collector's Edition, coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5. The company will release this version of the game for both North America and Europe sometime in the Spring of 2024, as they have collaborated with the team to make a unique set of items. This includes a special Steelbook case with exclusive artwork, a printed instruction manual, a Marca del Martitio metal coin, three art cards with all-new illustrations, a two-CD soundtrack of music composed by Carlos Viola complete with a download code, a 60+ page game guide, an album of illustrations, a certificate of authenticity, all stored in a premium finish collector's box. A price hasn't been set yet, norTh is there a store page to even pre-order, so we basically have to wait for them to make it live.

Blasphemous 2

The second scripture in the Blasphemous series portends the return of The Penitent One, with a story that continues from the free Wounds of Eventide DLC for the original game, where The Heart in the sky heralded the return of The Miracle and foretold the birth of a new miracle child. Awakened in a strange new land, and displaced from his final resting place, The Penitent One is thrust back into the endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection, with no other option than to explore this perilous new world and uncover its long-forgotten secrets. Hordes of grotesque enemies stand in your way, awaiting final judgment by the brutal hand of the Penitent One, with titanic twisted bosses also lurking in the darkness, waiting for their chance to return you to the grave from whence you came. Taking them down won't be easy, but with Blasphemous 2 offering more chances to customize and improve your skill set, along with several new unique weapons to wield with righteous zeal and unending fury, victory might just be within grasp. Ultimately, only one thing is certain… Penance Never Ends.

