Blasphemous Will Be Getting A Sequel Sometime In 2023

Team17 and The Game Kitchen announced this week that the game Blasphemous will be getting a sequel sometime in 2023. If you're not familiar with the game, the original was released back in 2019 and did pretty well for itself as a tight action-platformer that had you running around as the Penitent One clearing out the evil of those who dare resist your might in the name of religion. (maybe a little too much religion as the iconography of the game and the design of the characters and the world might give a few who play it pause.) Now we know the company is working on a sequel. What's more, the original game is getting a free DLC upgrade called Wounds Of Eventide, which brings in even more brutality and unlocks the true ending of the game. You can check out a couple videos for it below as we have a statement from Game Kitchen for you here about the series.

"We're so excited to finally announce that we've started work on a Blasphemous sequel, the community have shown so much love for the first game and we can't wait to share more when we can! New beginnings also mean new endings, and Wounds of Eventide is exactly that, it's the final instalment for the original Blasphemous and we hope people love playing the new content as much as we loved creating it. Finally, we wanted to share some behind the scenes from the production of the trailer you've just watched, it was important to us to stay true to the game's roots, so we included a live orchestral track recorded by a selection of traditional and authentic procession musicians, with some of the orchestra having performed during the Holy Week in Seville, Spain. We want to extend our thanks to everyone involved in the process, especially the incredible musicians who bought our vision to life so vividly."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide | Animated Trailer (https://youtu.be/UJ9yIOuvGmU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide Trailer I Behind The Scenes! (https://youtu.be/1yMKqwxUV_E)