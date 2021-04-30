Gamestop Hosts "May The 4th" Sale For Star Wars Day

Gamestop, regarded by many as a retail bastion of video games, accessories, apparel, toys, and collectibles, is holding its next sales event in recognition of Star Wars Day, May the 4th! From the day of Sunday, May 2nd to Saturday, May 8th, Gamestop's supply of practically anything Star Wars will be on sale. And we do mean "practically anything".

Some details about this momentous sale include the following key features:

50% off select Star Wars video games, including Star Wars Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Journey to Batuu

15% off select Star Wars collectibles

Only $50 for the Tauntaun sleeping bag

Buy 1 get 1 free apparel accessories

Only $10 regular priced T-shirts

You heard that right – you can buy yourself a Tauntaun sleeping bag for $50, so that you can reenact Mark Hamill's iconic scene from Episode V, in which he, as Jedi-aspirant Luke Skywalker was resuscitated on the snow planet of Hoth, by Harrison Ford (as roguish smuggler Han Solo) within the putrid intestinal tract of the fictional beast of burden. Doesn't that sound absolutely wonderful? If it doesn't, perhaps the sleeping bag will be more comfortable for you than that experience. But we digress.

So, if you can manage to get your keester to this sale, which runs over the course of next week, your faith in Gamestop will be rewarded just like Luke's faith in the Force. Plenty of good sale items will be available at the store over this time, and even if Star Wars is not your thing, Gamestop will have many things you're quite possibly looking for as a gamer of any kind. Are you excited for this sales event on May the 4th? Let us know what you think in the comments below!