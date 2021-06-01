The Shiny Galarian Ponyta Make-Up Is Live In Pokémon GO

It's not quite an event in and of itself, but it's more than just a Timed Research. The Shiny Galarian Ponyta Make-up goes live in Pokémon GO today starting at 10 AM local time and will run in-game until Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 at 10 AM local time.

Here's what the Shiny Galarian Ponyta Make-up has to offer in Pokémon GO:

Galarian Ponyta will be appearing more frequently in 7KM Gift Eggs.

A two-page Timed Research offering two Galarian Ponyta encounters. The full tasks and rewards for the Timed Research are:

Page One

Transfer 5 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Pokémon: 1000 XP

Make 5 Nice Throws: 1000 Stardust

Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Two

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 15 Poké Balls

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1500 Stardust

REWARDS: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 1 Incense, 1500 XP

The number of Galarian Ponyta encounters is designed to make up for the max number of times someone could have claimed their Research Breakthrough between May 17th and May 24th. During this time, Niantic had mistakenly removed the possibility for Galarian Ponyta to be encountered in its Shiny form.

This will be the closest thing to an event running in Pokémon GO until next week, and will kick off the Season of Discovery as the first bit of content offered during this three-month run. The Season of Discovery will offer a change in spawns, which Niantic describes as: