Full Art Trainer Supporters Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 2

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. We have cataloged this set in a sprawling 39-part series and now, we move to one of the most coveted kinds of pulls in the standard (non-Shiny Vault) set.

Cara Liss: Liss is a Galarian researcher who, for some reason, exudes sinister energy. I love how her shoes, which in the game symbolize how she re-vitalized mix-matched fossils to create new species of Pokémon, are prominent here, as that is quite the intriguing character design choice.

Liss is a Galarian researcher who, for some reason, exudes sinister energy. I love how her shoes, which in the game symbolize how she re-vitalized mix-matched fossils to create new species of Pokémon, are prominent here, as that is quite the intriguing character design choice. Gym Trainer: Here, we have Gym Trainer as the obligatory trainer class. Now, is there a nose missing from this card? Yes. Is it weird? Kind of, yes. Does it add to the card rather than take away? Somehow, and I have no idea why, yes. I love that the guy exudes "I'm just excited to be here" energy while the girl was clearly getting high before this pose.

Here, we have Gym Trainer as the obligatory trainer class. Now, is there a nose missing from this card? Yes. Is it weird? Kind of, yes. Does it add to the card rather than take away? Somehow, and I have no idea why, yes. I love that the guy exudes "I'm just excited to be here" energy while the girl was clearly getting high before this pose. Piers: We previously saw Piers as a rockstar in Darkness Ablaze and Champion's Path, but here we harken back to his younger years for, I feel, a much better card. Piers is shown here with Galarian Linoone in this sweet card showcasing their bond. As I mentioned in the last installment, trainer cards that do that are, to me, the best. They harken back in some ways to the Character Cards of Cosmic Eclipse. The more we see trainer and Pokémon interact on a Trainer Supporter, the better the card.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues with the Full Art trainers.