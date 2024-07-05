Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls, Damsoft Corporation

Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls Announced During Anime Expo 2024

Bandai Namco revealed a new game that had been leaked for weeks, as Bleach Rebirth Of Souls was revealed at Anime Expo 2024.

Article Summary Bandai Namco announces Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls at Anime Expo 2024.

New fighting game features beloved characters and settings from Bleach.

Reveal trailer showcases battles, coming soon with no set release date.

Gameplay includes unique sword abilities, forms, and suspenseful fights.

Bandai Namco made their presence felt during Anime Expo this week with their first new announcement, as Bleach: Rebirth of Souls was revealed. Technically, knowledge of the game has been out for a while now as snoopy fans found the trademark agreement a while back, followed by rumors that the game might get a reveal during Summer Game Fest. They were close as the company held off the reveal by a few weeks, showing off this all-new title this evening to wrap up the day.

Developed by Damsoft Corporation, this is a fighting game that ties directly into the popular anime and manga franchise, with both local multiplayer and online battles. Along with the reveal came a special two-minute trailer, which you can check out above, highlighting many of the characters and settings that will be in the game. The company didn't go too far off the rails with reveals, as we see the usual suspects from he series make an appearance, but we're suspecting the roster will be deeper than this. No release date was given beyond the words "coming soon," so now we're all just waiting for more info.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for you or your opponent. The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades to bring victory from the edge of defeat!

