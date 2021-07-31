Bless Unleashed Reveals Founders Packs Ahead Of Launch

Neowiz dropped details this week about the Founders Pack that will be released ahead of Bless Unleashed's launch on Friday. While the game will officially be released onto Steam on August 6th, the developers at Round8 Studio revealed three tiers of Founders Packs for people to purchase, which will be available starting on launch day. We have the info on all of the packs for you here as you can decide which one suits you best.

The Founders Packs will come in three varieties but are entirely optional purchases for Bless Unleashed. From Deluxe to Exalted and Ultimate, there's a tier for every type of player. DELUXE – $19.99 (USD) Founder's Pack Exclusive Title (Pyreborn)

Card: Ironclad Rhino

Card: Emote (Salute)

500 Lumena

50,000 Star Seed

Premium Benefits (7 Days) EXALTED – $39.99 (USD) Founder's Pack Exclusive Title (Pyreborn)

Card: Elven Hat / Card: Elven Outfit

Card: Ironclad Rhino

Card: Emote (Salute)

2,300 Lumena

100,000 Star Seed

Premium Benefits (30 Days).

Telepost Discount Ticket (30 Days)

Basic Star Seed 20% Booster (30 Days)

Bag Expansion Ticket ×5 ULTIMATE – $79.99 (USD) Premium Bless Pass

Founder's Pack Exclusive Title (Pyreborn)

Card: Elven Hat / Card: Elven Outfit

Elven Weapon Appearance Chest

Card: Ironclad Rhino

Card: Ivory Unicorn

Card: Emote (Salute)

Card: Emote (Love)

6,000 Lumena

300,000 Star Seed

Premium Benefits (90 Days)

Telepost Discount Ticket (30 Days)

Basic Star Seed 20% Booster (30 Days)

Advanced Star Seed 40% Booster (30 Days)

Gold Boost Ticket (30 Days)

Bag Expansion Ticket ×10

Personal Storage Expansion Ticket ×5

Account Storage Expansion Ticket ×5

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bless Unleashed – PC Launch Trailer Final (https://youtu.be/X_A0i0lz0Fs)

Bless Unleashed is an epic action MMORPG that takes players on an epic journey across a dynamic, sprawling world and tests their mettle against vicious monsters and in perilous dungeons. Built on the Unreal 4 Engine, Bless Unleashed also features unrivaled graphics for the genre that really immerse players in the vibrant landscapes. Deeply rewarding combo-driven gameplay mechanics and a persistent progression system also add to the complexity of the game.