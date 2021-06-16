It's taken a long time to get here, but Neowiz and Round 8 Studio have confirmed Bless Unleashed is finally coming out as a full game on PC. The word came down on the game's official Steam page as part of the Steam Next Fest celebrations. The Steam version will have a number of changes and differences between the console version, which dropped on Xbox in early 2020 and PlayStation later that year. You can read up more about it on their official website and pre-register for bonuses at the link above.

Explore the massive and lively world with your allies and friends. Or embark on an epic adventure alone and push your limits. From the weapons you wield to the skills you unlock, you have full control of your character's development and actions. Every choice you make in the world of Bless will shape your story. So forge your destiny and make your adventure go down in history. Vast and diverse landscapes teeming with life await you. From the peaceful and beautiful forests of the Ribus Federation to the treacherous Uncharted Regions, immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes. The more you explore, the more stories you'll encounter and experience.

With the world still recovering from the disaster caused by the humans, the otherworldly Daimon lies in wait for a chance to strike again. Endure and persevere through the destruction and massacres committed by the long-time conspirators and defend yourself from their threats with the support of the gods. Team up with your friends to eliminate threats lurking in perilous dungeons and participate in breathtaking battles with powerful Field Bosses. Earn honorary titles and collect rare treasures. If you can survive that is…

Mix and match five unique classes and four distinct races in the World of Lumios to create a character worthy of receiving the blessings from the gods. Master the unique combos of each class to be the last one standing between you and your foes. Enhance equipment obtained during your adventures to amplify and unleash your true powers. Also collect rare skins that many have failed to seize. Play with others, but stand out from the crowd. Complete quests with your friends or form deep bonds with adventurers during your exploration while forging new allies and building a mighty guild. The possibilities are endless. Explore treacherous dungeons and challenge yourself against others on the PVP Battlefield. No matter how you cross paths, form alliances with like-minded souls and become one with the Union.