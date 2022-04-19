Blizzard Entertainment Announces Two New World Of Warcraft Expansions

Blizzard Entertainment revealed that they have two new expansions on the way with World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight and a WoW Classic return. The first one focuses on the main game as Dragonflight will bring back a long-forgotten era of Azeroth over in the mythical Dragon Isles, which serves as the ancestral home of dragonkind. Meanwhile, things will be getting frosty on the Classic servers as Wrath Of The Lich King Classic will be coming out soon. The company didn't give release dates for either one beyond the idea that we'll see them sometime later this year, but in the meantime, we have more info below on both below along with the stunning reveal trailers!

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The dragons of Azeroth have played a central role in the world's affairs, guiding the mortal races and influencing events with their considerable power—occasionally for their own ends. As their sacred broodlands reawaken, the dragons will call on the heroes of the Alliance and Horde to help reckon with the threats and mysteries that are beginning to surface. Reemerging after eons of dormancy and ready to join the fight are the powerful dracthyr Evokers, World of Warcraft's first ever combination race and class.

Depending on the class specialization they choose, dracthyr Evokers can assail enemies from range as a damage dealer using breath, fang, and claw, or aid and bolster their allies as a healer by means of the more mystical gifts of dragonkind. Players who create dracthyr Evokers will be able to design both the draconic avatars that they embody in battle, and the humanoid Visage forms they use to interact with the denizens of Azeroth. Dracthyr Evokers begin the game at level 58, with a unique starting questline, and they can choose to align with either the Alliance or Horde.

In addition to their cunning and power, Azeroth's dragons are known for their aerial agility—fittingly, all players will be able to learn the art of Dragonriding, unlocking a new dynamic form of flight along with a drake companion that can be customized in appearance and trained to soar through the sky more effectively as players progress through the expansion. Dragonflight will also bring the most extensive updates to World of Warcraft's talent and profession systems since the game first launched, providing players with new levels of freedom and depth in how they define their characters.