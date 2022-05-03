Blizzard Entertainment Announces Warcraft Arclight Rumble For Mobile

In Warcraft Arclight Rumble, players will be able to collect over 60 characters from across the Warcraft universe—brought to life as lovingly sculpted tabletop miniatures—and triumph through an epic single-player campaign with over 70 missions, tackle cooperative missions with friends, and test their armies in a competitive player-versus-player mode.

Easy to learn but fun to master, Warcraft Arclight Rumble will test players' ability to create miniature armies to effectively overcome each mission's unique challenges. Players will build forces from their collections of minis, starting with their armies' Leaders—which include Warcraft notables such as the Warsong chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmoore—and fill in their rosters with rank-and-file Troop minis and powerful Spells. Each single-player mission presents its own distinct, bite-sized strategic puzzle to solve, and players will have to nimbly adapt their tactics in real-time to overcome these frantic challenges. Apart from the over 70 missions that make up the single-player campaign, players can also tackle Dungeons, which present distinct, sequential challenges.

In addition, players will take on demanding cooperative activities (such as Raids) and battle opponents in PvP matches, and they will also be able to join Guilds, which will allow them to chat with their comrades, plan their adventures, and work toward collective rewards. Players will continually earn in-game currency to add to and level-up their collections by simply playing the game or through purchases from the in-game shop. More information on the in-game shop, including pricing and inventory, will be available at a later date.