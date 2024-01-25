Posted in: Blizzard, eSports, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT

Blizzard & ESL FACEIT Announce Multi-Year Overwatch 2 Esports Deal

Blizzard has entered into a new deal with ESL FACEIT as they will now be the primary company running Overwatch 2 esports systems.

We now know what will become of Overwatch 2 esports in 2024, as Blizzard Entertainment has signed a new multi-year deal with ESL FACEIT. They are officially ditching the current format of the League as it has been folded, and a new global system of events will replace it with the ability for your standard system of established esports teams to vie for regional and eventual global competition. According to the info they released this week, the new Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) will be open to players across North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa (EMEA), and Asia, as they will hold regular competitions, followed by regional events, specialty cups, qualifiers, and eventually a global tournament as you see with other titles. We have more info below as there will be more to come about tournaments, formats, ticket

sales, prize pools, and other areas.

The Future of Overwatch 2 Esports

EFG will operate the Overwatch Champions Series in EMEA and North America. An Asia OWCS circuit will operate under WDG, a leading esports tournament organizer based in Korea. Each region will have its own set of open qualifiers and tournaments, culminating with two live in-person international events to bring together the players and fans across the world. More details on qualification processes are available on PlayOverwatch.com.

Live Pinnacle Events at DreamHack Festivals

The OWCS will feature two tentpole tournaments in 2024 hosted at EFG's immersive gaming lifestyle festival DreamHack. First, eight of the world's top teams will head to Dallas from May 31 – June 2 for the DreamHack Dallas Major, a double-elimination tournament featuring eight of the world's top teams. Later in the year, teams from all three regions will come together for the World Finals at DreamHack Stockholm from November 22-24 in Sweden for the first live Tier 1 Overwatch competition in Europe in more than five years. Eight teams will compete for the first-ever OWCS championship title.

FACEIT: An Open and Sustainable Overwatch 2 Esports Infrastructure

FACEIT, the world's leading platform for competitive gaming, will provide an open infrastructure for all amateur and pro players in the Overwatch 2 community. Users will be able to take advantage of FACEIT's community features to find a network of players to connect with and events of all scales to compete in. FACEIT will offer a rich and consistent schedule of events and content that creates a clear path to pro play for aspiring OWCS stars. Furthermore, the platform will support tournament organizers and community leaders looking to produce third-party competitions and community experiences.

