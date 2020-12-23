Blizzard Is Offering A Free Trial Of Overwatch For Two Weeks

In case you haven't played Overwatch and are curious what the game is all about, Blizzard is offering up two free weeks to play it. From now until January 4th, you can play the game, in-full, completely free on Battle.net. That includes all of the game's characters up to this point, all of the maps and items to get, and the current Holiday 2020 event happening in the game. Once the two weeks are up you'll need to buy the game, but all of your progress will be saved to your account so if you do decide to continue, you'll be able to pick up where you left off. Which, incidentally, they're selling the game for up to 50% off. We also have a new Developer Update video from last week for you below where Jeff Kaplan talks about a new map coming to the game.

Clash on the battlefields of tomorrow and choose your hero from a diverse cast of soldiers, scientists, adventurers, and oddities. Bend time, defy physics, and unleash an array of extraordinary powers and weapons. Engage your enemies in iconic locations from around the globe in the ultimate team-based shooter. Take your place in Overwatch. The world needs heroes. No matter your play style or personality, there's a hero built for you. Slow down time, rain destruction from above in a jet powered armor suit, or pilot a superpowered hamster ball: In Overwatch, every hero has a unique set of devastating abilities. With spectacular ability combos, collaborative objectives, and varied team compositions, Overwatch rewards heroes who work together. Play with up to five of your friends, select roles that complement each other, and coordinate your actions to achieve your objectives. Meet new friends with Find A Group, and endorse players to reward them for positive behavior.