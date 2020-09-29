Blizzard Releases A New Diablo IV Quarterly Dev Update

With BlizzCon not happening this year, fans have been looking for any news they can on Diablo IV. Luckily, they've been doing quarterly updates. The devs posted this blog on their website going over a few topics but showing off very little of the game compared to other updates. Primarily they went over the major changes to the game's Skills and Talent systems. Which included them adding depth to the system as well as separate sections for Skills and Passives in the newly designed Skill Tree. Which, incidentally, go look at the tree below as it looks wickedly awesome. They also went over a bit of the Sorceress Enchantment System, so you have an idea of how the spells will work for those of you who prefer to be magic users. We have a snippet below about the End Game Progression.

Lastly, we have been hard at work on our end game character progression system. This important feature is going to take a little more time (it won't be in the next blog), but we wanted to mention it here because it will be the other significant source of power that comes from your class. This system is intended to provide more depth and replayability than what Paragon currently offers in Diablo III. We, and many Blizzard gamers, have talked about the concept of "easy to learn, difficult to master." We believe that the end game progression system is where the difficult to master component will come in, and should meet the expectations of the most hardcore Diablo players out there. We are excited to read through the feedback from the community regarding our revamped Skill and Talent system as well as our new Sorceress Enchantment system. We are always reading through the comments on our forums, Reddit, social media, and more for your feedback. As always, please remember that none of this is final as the game is still actively in development. Your constructive discussions around these features will help Diablo IV's development the most, and we greatly appreciate all your continued support and discussion related to the game.