Blizzard Reveals Details To Next Diablo II: Resurrected Patch

Blizzard Entertainment released details today about the latest major patch coming to Diablo II: Resurrected, which includes balancing. The team revealed info on the 2.24 Patch, which will be heading to the PTR servers first so they can let players mess around with it and make sure it works before loading it into the main game. The patch will primarily give a ton of balancing to characters, as well as some exciting item changes, and the prelude to the first Ladder season. You can read a bit more about it below as we wait for a date for the PTR.

Since the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected, fans have told us that they enjoy how the remaster stayed true to the classic Diablo II experience but would love to see some changes to make their favorite class builds even more fun and viable. We have poured through feedback and will continue to work closely with our community and Diablo content creators to do just that. Patch 2.4 will bring tons of changes to skills across all character classes with the goal of expanding build diversity and class fantasy.

Patch 2.4 will also introduce new Horadric Cube Recipes, Set Item changes, new Rune Words, and improvements to mercenary companions. The new Horadric Cube Recipes will let you upgrade Set Items to give even more item build possibilities and the item changes will update underperforming sets giving players more incentive to pursue partial and full set items. New Rune Words will be added to complement the changes coming to class skills and mercenaries to spice up new builds or recruit mercenaries you may not have considered before.

One of the most anticipated features that fans have been waiting for is the start of our first Ladder season which is also coming early next year. Players will be able to compete for a top spot in the leaderboards and be able to unlock a host of unique Rune Words only found in Ladder. At the end of the season, Ladder characters will be moved into a 'non-Ladder' version of the game to continue playing until the next season kicks off again with new rewards.