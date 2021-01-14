Bloober Team Releases Live Action Trailer For The Medium

Bloober Team decided to release a brand new live-action trailer for The Medium, showing off the game in a new light. It's an interesting way to promote the game as they actually went out of their way to make a real-world version of the hospital setting to recreate a part of the story in the game. It's well made and shows off a few new elements we haven't really been shown that we now totally expect to be there or we'll be a little disappointed. You can check out the trailer below along with more info on the work that went into making it from the team, as the game will be released on January 28th, 2021.
The cinematic two-and-half-minute trailer was produced in cooperation with award-winning VFX and animation studio Platige Image, with academy award nominee Tomasz Bagiński serving as Writer and Creative Producer, and talented Paweł Maślona as Director. The trailer brings to life in stunning detail the game's unique atmosphere and art style inspired by painter Zdzisław Beksiński – in addition the key characters central to the game's mystery, including Marianna the titular medium, an enigmatic man named Thomas, a spirit called Sadness, and The Maw, a deceptive and hostile entity who can travel between the material and spirit world.
"The Medium is a game with a very strong narrative backbone. The most important thing for me was to understand what the essence of this story is, who its heroes are and its tone," said Writer & Creative Producer, Bagiński. "The task was to lean as hard as possible on the emotional side of the story while trying to keep as many of the twists as possible a secret. The script is supposed to build a certain mood rather than reveal a story."