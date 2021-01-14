Bloober Team Releases Live Action Trailer For The Medium

The cinematic two-and-half-minute trailer was produced in cooperation with award-winning VFX and animation studio Platige Image, with academy award nomineeserving as Writer and Creative Producer, and talentedas Director. The trailer brings to life in stunning detail the game's unique atmosphere and art style inspired by painter– in addition the key characters central to the game's mystery, including Marianna the titular medium, an enigmatic man named Thomas, a spirit called Sadness, and The Maw, a deceptive and hostile entity who can travel between the material and spirit world.

"The Medium is a game with a very strong narrative backbone. The most important thing for me was to understand what the essence of this story is, who its heroes are and its tone," said Writer & Creative Producer, Bagiński. "The task was to lean as hard as possible on the emotional side of the story while trying to keep as many of the twists as possible a secret. The script is supposed to build a certain mood rather than reveal a story."