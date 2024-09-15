Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Blood Bowl 3, cyanide studio

Blood Bowl 3 Launches Season 6 With Goblins Vs. Halflings

Blood Bowl 3 has brought back an iconic rivalry to the game for Season 6 with the Goblins and Halflings factions being added

Article Summary Blood Bowl 3 Season 6 introduces Goblins and Halflings, reviving an iconic rivalry with unique gameplay bonuses.

Halflings, while weaker and slower, rely on Treemen's strength, providing a fun and challenging experience.

Goblins bring humor and creativity, using secret weapons and Trolls to entertain with chaotic strategies.

Season 6 includes a special Goblins-Halflings rivalry event, new Star Players, and enhanced gameplay features.

Nacon and Cyanide Studio launched Season 6 of Blood Bowl 3 this past week, as players can relive the rivalry that is Goblins Vs. Halflings. The season added both factions to the roster, each with their own unique bonuses to help you rule the field, as well as some fun with their own special rivalry to play out. We have more details from the devs below and the latest trailer above as the content is now live.

Blood Bowl 3 – Season 6

Halflings: The modest size of the Halflings presents a number of disadvantages during Blood Bowl matches, including added difficulty in receiving or throwing the ball, their slower speed, and relative weakness when it comes to blocking their opponents. However, they can count on a formidable asset: their robust Treemen teammates. Although they are not one of the most competitive teams in the game, the Halflings faction is without any doubt one of the most fun to play, and is sure to delight any coach desperately seeking a challenge, to show off the extent of their tactical skills!

Goblins: The Goblins faction is renowned for its juvenile sense of humor and exuberant creativity when it comes to finding innovative ways of harming the opposition, by fair means or foul, without suffering any retaliation. Goblins can also call on an inexhaustible supply of "secret" weapons, as well as on the assistance of brutish Trolls, who can throw their smaller teammates up the field. All of which might not make them one of the best-performing teams, but definitely one of the most entertaining!

Halflings vs. Goblins: To mark the arrival of these two new factions, Season 6 is offering a special event enabling players to experience the Goblins-Halflings rivalry for themselves by coaching one of the two factions and facing off against the other with predefined teams! Meanwhile, this season features new Star Players. A whole set of adjustments aimed at improving the gameplay is also being rolled out, such as changes to the Official Ladder rules, enhanced matchmaking, or the option to transfer cosmetic items from one unit in a faction to the same unit in another faction. For example, a helmet worn by a Goblin in the Goblin team can also be used by a Goblin in the Orcs team. Furthermore, new player profile customization options will be added as the season progresses.

