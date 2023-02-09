Blood Bowl 3 Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Super Bowl Nacon has a brand new trailer out for Blood Bowl 3, harkening a little to the Super Bowl before it's released later this month.

In a little bit of smart promotion before the Super Bowl happens, Nacon has released a new trailer for Blood Bowl 3 to show off the game. To be clear, this is NOT a Super Bowl commercial, nor does it have any tied to the big game happening this Sunday. But since everyone is talking about it, promoting your football-like game featuring fantasy creatures isn't a bad idea this week. Especially with the release of the game happening on February 23rd for PC via Steam. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for the game to drop in a couple of weeks.

"War disappeared in the Old World when the inhabitants decided to resolve their differences by playing the god Nuffle's sacred sport: Blood Bowl. And yet it is no less bloody than the battlefields it has replaced. Murder, mutilation, cheating, corruption, sorcery and even divine intervention come one after another on the pitch, to the delight of everyone watching!"

Merciless, not brainless – Take charge of a team from amongst the 12 available races, each with unique characteristics, and stop your opponents from advancing by carefully positioning your players. Dodge or mercilessly eliminate whoever gets in your way and reach the end zone to score the decisive touchdown! Naturally, the best strategists should have an edge, but… who knows? A rampaging troll might eat a teammate and change the course of a match.

– Take charge of a team from amongst the 12 available races, each with unique characteristics, and stop your opponents from advancing by carefully positioning your players. Dodge or mercilessly eliminate whoever gets in your way and reach the end zone to score the decisive touchdown! Naturally, the best strategists should have an edge, but… who knows? A rampaging troll might eat a teammate and change the course of a match. You're the boss – Create your team, recruit your players, customize their appearance, emblems and armor, recruit cheerleaders and a coach, then take part in the most ferocious competitions in the Old World. But beware: injuries are commonplace, and it's more than likely that some of your players will be carried off the field in a body bag, bringing a definitive end to a once-promising career…