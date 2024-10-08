Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blood of Mehran, Permanent Way

Blood of Mehran Announced With Brand-New Trailer

Blowfish Studios has revealed their latest game in development, as Blood of Mehran has been announced with an all-new trailer

Article Summary Blood of Mehran announced with intriguing action-adventure trailer set in Ancient Mesopotamia.

Play as legendary warrior Mehran, embarking on a journey filled with epic battles and engaging narratives.

Choose from diverse combat styles: swordplay, archery, or stealth, adapting your strategy as you explore.

Discover secrets and elevate your skills in a breathtaking world shaped by revenge and loyalty.

Indie game developer Permanent Way and publisher Blowfish Studios have revealed their latest game in development as we got our first look at Blood of Mehran. This is an action-adventure title set in Ancient Mesopotamia, as you take on the role of the legendary warrior Mehran, who must take up the blade once again. We have more details about the game for you below, as well as the announcement trailer for you to enjoy above, as the game currently has a "coming soon" tag on it for a release window.

Blood of Mehran

In Blood of Mehran, explore sweeping sand dunes, bustling bazaars, and sprawling palaces. Go blade to blade with enemies, pick them off from a distance with your arrows, or slip by them like a ghost. Level up and build your legend. The legendary warrior Mehran sets down his sword in search of peace – but his restful existence is set ablaze by the cruel ambitions of others, leaving him no choice but to take up his blade once more. Hack and slash your way through enemies, choosing from a variety of weapon combinations. Sword and shield, double swords, bow and arrow, or slip by like a ghost with intuitive stealth and cover mechanics.

Explore a realistic recreation of Ancient Mesopotamia. Gallop across rolling sand dunes and through city streets. Scour the world for collectibles and secrets. Level up and ascend through the skill tree, extending the legendary prowess of your hero. Immerse yourself in a breathtaking world shaped by revenge, loyalty, and love, as Mehran battles through dangerous foes and epic challenges in his quest for justice. Experience a world filled with thrilling battles, dark secrets, and compelling narrative twists.

Rewarding hack-and-slash combat system

Experiment with stealth, ranged, and mounted options

Explore a world filled with wonders and collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!